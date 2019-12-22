Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 22-28, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Dec 22, 2019

SPIRTUAL MESSAGE: Remember not to hoard your love or calculate. Don’t be stingy. You will miss altogether. Instead let your love bloom and share it, give it let it grow, says Osho, the Zen master.

* Gemini(May 22 - Jun 21): You are filled with intense and fiery energy this week, bringing action and change in professional and personal aspects. You make important decisions with clarity and totality to change the course of projects and associations. Some will feel uplifted and replenished by your presence and others may feel threatened and annoyed. Beware of a proud and brutal man who is competing with you at work. Nothing can hold you back now as opinions of others are not significant. You can be possessive in personal relationships but a balanced attitude is advised. Be compassionate in family situations.

Lucky number: 5

Good colours: Rich browns

* Cancer(Jun 22 - Jul 22): You are quick to respond to attraction and can be easily enthusiastic to external influences this week but they are not enduring and are without depth. You are amiable in a passive sort of way during social activities and Christmas celebrations. Business and professional matters are resolved effortlessly. You are emotional and sensitive in personal relationships. There is a reunion of old friends and associates which takes you down memory lane. A shopping spree can set your budget aflutter. Avoid serious and heavy attitudes as they only get you stuck and blocked. Health needs watching.

Lucky number: 4

Good colour: Rusty red

* Leo(Jul 23 - Aug 23): Patience and loving care in personal relationships bring back self-esteem. A clear perspective allows you to deal with professional and personal issues logically. Use your gift of communication to win back family and friends whom you may have annoyed in the past. You need to put in some hard work in business matters, as transactions are complicated and legalities are laborious. Intellectual pride may isolate you from simple people who make loyal friends. Keep your communication lines open to share some great moments with the one you love. Your social life proves to be hectic and a bit tiring this Christmas.

Lucky number: 6

Good colour: Sky blue

* Virgo(Aug 24 - Sep 23): You make progressive professional and personal commitments with sincerity. You are blessed with youthful energy but better guard against swift and impulsive decisions taken due to lack of time and patience. Don’t allow pride and tradition to get in the way of a collaboration. A prejudiced young man can be difficult and evasive. You guide others and impart understanding about refined skills and professional aspects. You enrich your own life and lives of others around you by sharing your wisdom and experience. Health and finances improve from now on. Take time off to relax and meditate as you get stressed easily.

Lucky number: 17

Good colour: Gold

* Libra(Sep 24 - Oct 23): Personal relationships have a special intimate quality that brings inner satisfaction and peace. You also give and receive much affection and attention from friends and family. You connect with old friends and business associates during a reunion this Christmas. Being receptive, you attract some prestigious opportunities and interesting people around you. You start a new business project while adding zest to an old one. A short vacation allows you to let your hair down. An opportunity or investment to make quick gains is on the cards! Beware of over indulgence in emotion, food or drink.

Lucky number: 2

Good colour: Buttercup yellow

*Scorpio(Oct 24 - Nov 22): This week starts on a busy and intellectual note and eases on to a balanced outlook. You are in control and intensely clever while handling complicated professional projects. Your personal relationships are wonderful and add the silver lining to passing dark clouds or moods, especially around Christmas on the 25th. Youthful energy and ideas enable you to modernise systems and introduce a new work culture. Listen to your intuition and gut feelings as you are prone to be right. You tend to withdraw within when hurt or angry but that is the time to be open to love, healing and nourishment available to you.

Lucky number: 14

Good colour: Sky blue

* Sagittarius(Nov 23 - Dec 23): A strong personal experience touches you deeply and transforms you this week. Learning important lessons from life could be the beginning of spiritual growth and understanding. You persist with a stubborn strength to work towards achieving certain business goals. You have the courage to take responsibility and play a paternal role for some vulnerable persons around you. You are appreciated for your generosity and efforts at maintaining peace at work and at home. You receive goodwill and friendship for your goodness of heart this Christmas. An unforgettable incident changes your opinion about a close relative.

Lucky number: 5

Good colour: Earthy brown

* Capricorn(Dec 24 - Jan 20): You feel defeated by certain professional and personal situations because you cannot do more than you have already done to improve matters. Tension and stress will only lead to a health problem, so be aware of the danger, keep a distance from what you cannot change at this point. Ignore gossip and slander at the office; it will die a quick death. Centre within and heal yourself, focusing on your own priorities and emotional choices rather than worrying about others and what they want. Personal relationships are loving and the family is supportive. Heed your intuition for the right answers.

Lucky number: 5

Good colours: Blues of the sky

* Aquarius(Jan 21 - Feb 19): Harmonious changes in personal relationships and easy business transactions are on the cards this week! You indulge in varying occupation due to a feeling of restlessness and boredom. Pleasant changes in decor and ambience at home and at the office are on the cards this Christmas! Your energies are balanced, enabling you to achieve personal and professional goals. It’s best to be focused on the here and now rather than be involved in long term plans. Your ambitions are fulfilled as new opportunities come your way. Travel and movement bring out your ability to communicate and connect with people.

Lucky number: 2

Good colour: Sky blue

* Pisces(Feb 20 - Mar 20): You are brilliant, active and skilful in professional ventures and gain repute in your field of activity. You get access to your intellectual prowess, professional power and career perspective with a new vision for the future. An older man recognises your potential and offers you a lucrative assignment. You are loving and caring in established personal relationships and can expect loyalty and support therein. Put financial investments on hold this week. You are able to relax and take time off for creative pastimes around Christmas on the 25th. You make mature and balanced decisions for family and loved ones.

Lucky number: 18

Good colour: Peacock blue

* Taurus(Apr 21 - May 21): Business deals and transactions go smoothly since you invite trust and confidence. It is time to start doing your own thing by laying the foundation of a new project. Personal relationships change from dreamy and transitory to real and lasting. Beware of a conceited person in the family who can be unpleasant and uptight at the wrong time. You vacillate between earthy and emotional attitudes while making decisions. A gainful business trip is on the cards around Christmas. A beloved needs your support. Balance and harmony at home are assured. Make good plans and clear decisions.

Lucky number: 6

Good colour: Lotus pink

Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi for the last fifteen years, and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com

