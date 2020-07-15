e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Your tea has a cup-ful of benefits

Your tea has a cup-ful of benefits

White, green, black, herbal, masala and many others, teas are available in different types, and each has its own benefits.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:14 IST
Ruchika Garg
Ruchika Garg
Hindustan Times
A cup of tea can do wonders to your health, provided you know which one to pick!
A cup of tea can do wonders to your health, provided you know which one to pick!(Photo: Shutterstock)
         

One beverage that has many a fans across India, and in fact the world over, is tea. In India specifically, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that mornings are incomplete without a garam chai ki pyali (hot cup of tea). But besides being a popular beverage, tea also has some amazing properties that are good for health.

The wonders that a good cup of tea can do can only be understood by someone who is a tea lover. To begin with, there are several types of this tea, and guess what, all of them have their fair share of health benefits too!

Masala Tea

It’s the most common tea drank cross India. A cup of masala chai is actually a culmination of several Indian spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cloves, etc. It helps in various metabolic activities. Cinnamon and cloves are great immunity boosters, especially in the present pandemic times where strengthening the immunity is of utmost importance. Ginger improves blood circulation, and this tea has anti-inflammatory properties and works as a remedy when in pain. It also helps in fighting infections and common illnesses including cold and cough.

White Tea

This tea, in its purest form, is the least processed and has the highest amount of antioxidants, which prevent the body cells from aging. Researches have proven that drinking white tea can benefit the heart, and even help in weight loss. It helps your teeth fight bacteria and has cancer preventive properties as well.

Green Tea

Some love to have it with lemon while others prefer it with honey, but the popularity that green tea has is quite something, and is growing at an increasing rate. Its benefits are also well documented. It contains antioxidants that help in improved brain function, fat loss, bad breath reduction, prevents diabetes and lowers the risk of heart diseases. It contains healthy bioactive compounds that can reduce cardiovascular complications.

 

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite soothing drinks is thyme tea and I have been making it so much lately (thanks to inspiration from @medicalmedium).☕️ Thyme tea is a god-send for several reasons. It is ... 🌿Ultra grounding 🌿Contains potent anti-viral compounds 🌿Can improve memory function 🌿Relieve headaches 🌿Soothe coughs 🌿& more Ingredients: 2 or 3 sprigs of fresh thyme Hot water Fresh lemon juice to taste Directions: Add thyme to a teacup and pour hot water over, allow to steep for at least 10 minutes. Remove sprigs and enjoy! Be sure to bookmark this post so you can make thyme tea the next time you are feeling stressed! #thymetea #thyme #teadrinker #teadrinkers #teadrinking #tealove #tealoversofinstagram #benefitsoftea #tearecipe #tea #hottea #coldtea #herbalteas #herbalmedicine #herbalist #herbalmedicine

A post shared by Elissa Goodman✨ (@elissagoodman) on

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is made from the infusion of herbs, spices, and other plant materials in hot water. It consists of flowers, herbs and some fruits. Be it the relaxing Chamomile Tea or the digesting Peppermint Tea, all fall under herbal teas, and some in the list also have extra anti-aging and detoxification properties that prevent the body from overheating. Due to herbs, these teas often boost the immunity and at times even act as anti nausea agent.

Black Tea

Black tea is usually more oxidised than many other types of teas. It is stronger in flavour, and it has its own unique benefits. The antioxidants present in black tea are said to help in reduction of atherosclerosis (clogged arteries), especially in women. Consumption of Black tea also lowers bad cholesterol, improve gut health, reduces blood pressure and lowers blood sugar levels.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In