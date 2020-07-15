Your tea has a cup-ful of benefits
White, green, black, herbal, masala and many others, teas are available in different types, and each has its own benefits.more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:14 IST
One beverage that has many a fans across India, and in fact the world over, is tea. In India specifically, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that mornings are incomplete without a garam chai ki pyali (hot cup of tea). But besides being a popular beverage, tea also has some amazing properties that are good for health.
The wonders that a good cup of tea can do can only be understood by someone who is a tea lover. To begin with, there are several types of this tea, and guess what, all of them have their fair share of health benefits too!
Masala Tea
It’s the most common tea drank cross India. A cup of masala chai is actually a culmination of several Indian spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cloves, etc. It helps in various metabolic activities. Cinnamon and cloves are great immunity boosters, especially in the present pandemic times where strengthening the immunity is of utmost importance. Ginger improves blood circulation, and this tea has anti-inflammatory properties and works as a remedy when in pain. It also helps in fighting infections and common illnesses including cold and cough.
White Tea
This tea, in its purest form, is the least processed and has the highest amount of antioxidants, which prevent the body cells from aging. Researches have proven that drinking white tea can benefit the heart, and even help in weight loss. It helps your teeth fight bacteria and has cancer preventive properties as well.
Green Tea
Some love to have it with lemon while others prefer it with honey, but the popularity that green tea has is quite something, and is growing at an increasing rate. Its benefits are also well documented. It contains antioxidants that help in improved brain function, fat loss, bad breath reduction, prevents diabetes and lowers the risk of heart diseases. It contains healthy bioactive compounds that can reduce cardiovascular complications.
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite soothing drinks is thyme tea and I have been making it so much lately (thanks to inspiration from @medicalmedium).☕️ Thyme tea is a god-send for several reasons. It is ... 🌿Ultra grounding 🌿Contains potent anti-viral compounds 🌿Can improve memory function 🌿Relieve headaches 🌿Soothe coughs 🌿& more Ingredients: 2 or 3 sprigs of fresh thyme Hot water Fresh lemon juice to taste Directions: Add thyme to a teacup and pour hot water over, allow to steep for at least 10 minutes. Remove sprigs and enjoy! Be sure to bookmark this post so you can make thyme tea the next time you are feeling stressed! #thymetea #thyme #teadrinker #teadrinkers #teadrinking #tealove #tealoversofinstagram #benefitsoftea #tearecipe #tea #hottea #coldtea #herbalteas #herbalmedicine #herbalist #herbalmedicine
Herbal Tea
Herbal tea is made from the infusion of herbs, spices, and other plant materials in hot water. It consists of flowers, herbs and some fruits. Be it the relaxing Chamomile Tea or the digesting Peppermint Tea, all fall under herbal teas, and some in the list also have extra anti-aging and detoxification properties that prevent the body from overheating. Due to herbs, these teas often boost the immunity and at times even act as anti nausea agent.
Black Tea
Black tea is usually more oxidised than many other types of teas. It is stronger in flavour, and it has its own unique benefits. The antioxidants present in black tea are said to help in reduction of atherosclerosis (clogged arteries), especially in women. Consumption of Black tea also lowers bad cholesterol, improve gut health, reduces blood pressure and lowers blood sugar levels.
Author tweets @ruchikagarg271