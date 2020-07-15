Your tea has a cup-ful of benefits

more-lifestyle

One beverage that has many a fans across India, and in fact the world over, is tea. In India specifically, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that mornings are incomplete without a garam chai ki pyali (hot cup of tea). But besides being a popular beverage, tea also has some amazing properties that are good for health.

The wonders that a good cup of tea can do can only be understood by someone who is a tea lover. To begin with, there are several types of this tea, and guess what, all of them have their fair share of health benefits too!

Masala Tea

It’s the most common tea drank cross India. A cup of masala chai is actually a culmination of several Indian spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cloves, etc. It helps in various metabolic activities. Cinnamon and cloves are great immunity boosters, especially in the present pandemic times where strengthening the immunity is of utmost importance. Ginger improves blood circulation, and this tea has anti-inflammatory properties and works as a remedy when in pain. It also helps in fighting infections and common illnesses including cold and cough.

White Tea

This tea, in its purest form, is the least processed and has the highest amount of antioxidants, which prevent the body cells from aging. Researches have proven that drinking white tea can benefit the heart, and even help in weight loss. It helps your teeth fight bacteria and has cancer preventive properties as well.

Green Tea

Some love to have it with lemon while others prefer it with honey, but the popularity that green tea has is quite something, and is growing at an increasing rate. Its benefits are also well documented. It contains antioxidants that help in improved brain function, fat loss, bad breath reduction, prevents diabetes and lowers the risk of heart diseases. It contains healthy bioactive compounds that can reduce cardiovascular complications.

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is made from the infusion of herbs, spices, and other plant materials in hot water. It consists of flowers, herbs and some fruits. Be it the relaxing Chamomile Tea or the digesting Peppermint Tea, all fall under herbal teas, and some in the list also have extra anti-aging and detoxification properties that prevent the body from overheating. Due to herbs, these teas often boost the immunity and at times even act as anti nausea agent.

Black Tea

Black tea is usually more oxidised than many other types of teas. It is stronger in flavour, and it has its own unique benefits. The antioxidants present in black tea are said to help in reduction of atherosclerosis (clogged arteries), especially in women. Consumption of Black tea also lowers bad cholesterol, improve gut health, reduces blood pressure and lowers blood sugar levels.

