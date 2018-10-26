Disaster ahoy: Rashid Irani reviews Hunter Killer

HUNTER KILLER Direction: Donovan Marsh

Actors: Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman

Rating: 1 / 5

This ultra-jingoistic naval thriller revolves around the exploits of the captain (Gerard Butler) and crew of an American submarine tasked with rescuing a kidnapped Russian President and averting World War III (no, really).

Despite the presence of Butler (who needs to change his agent pronto) and Gary Oldman in the role of an obstreperous chairman of the chiefs of staff, Hunter Killer sinks under the weight of its bloated plot and inadvertent howlers, clichés, cacicatures and militaristic jargon.

“It’s a coup!” a character exclaims, after we are shown the country’s defense minister commandeer the Russian President and shoot all his aides.

Whether on the Arctic wastelands or in the briny depths, the action is consistently sluggish. Uninvolving from start to finish, Hunter Killer is instantly forgettable.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:04 IST