Hogwash ahoy: Review of Midnight Sun by Rashid Irani

MIDNIGHT SUN Direction: Scott Speer

Actors: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenneger

Rating: 0 / 5

One wouldn’t have thought it was possible, but there is now a film worse — much worse — than The Notebook. In fact, this film is so bad that it feels more interminable and insufferable than all the tearjerkers based on Nicholas Sparks novels put together.

One is forced to suppress actual groans as a teenage student (Bella Thorne, godawful) finally finds the classmate (Patrick Schwarzenneger who, believe it or blush, is Arnold’s son) of her dreams.

Will she ever fulfil her dreams of being a singer and marrying her sweetheart? Honestly, you are given no reason to care.

Will the couple realize their lifelong aspirations — she to become a singer, he to participate in a swimming championship — and eventually walk together on the road to marital bliss? Who cares?

It seems hardly worth mentioning that the heroine is afflicted with a terminal disease and her beau has met with a career-threatening accident. Enough suffered, already.