 Hogwash ahoy: Review of Midnight Sun by Rashid Irani | movie reviews | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Hogwash ahoy: Review of Midnight Sun by Rashid Irani

This is a movie so weak and soppy, you’d be better off watching all the Nicholas Sparks adaptations back-to-back.

movie reviews Updated: Apr 05, 2018 15:05 IST
Rashid Irani
A girl who could die if she is hit by sunlight meets a boy who likes her anyway.
A girl who could die if she is hit by sunlight meets a boy who likes her anyway.
MIDNIGHT SUN
  • Direction: Scott Speer
  • Actors: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenneger
  • Rating: 0 / 5

One wouldn’t have thought it was possible, but there is now a film worse — much worse — than The Notebook. In fact, this film is so bad that it feels more interminable and insufferable than all the tearjerkers based on Nicholas Sparks novels put together.

One is forced to suppress actual groans as a teenage student (Bella Thorne, godawful) finally finds the classmate (Patrick Schwarzenneger who, believe it or blush, is Arnold’s son) of her dreams.

Will she ever fulfil her dreams of being a singer and marrying her sweetheart? Honestly, you are given no reason to care.

Will the couple realize their lifelong aspirations — she to become a singer, he to participate in a swimming championship — and eventually walk together on the road to marital bliss? Who cares?

It seems hardly worth mentioning that the heroine is afflicted with a terminal disease and her beau has met with a career-threatening accident. Enough suffered, already.

tags

more from movie reviews
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature