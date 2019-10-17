e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Pomp and piffle: Rashid Irani reviews the Downtown Abbey film

Don’t expect much of a plot as the Earl of Downton and his loyal retinue prepare to host the royal family. Do expect sumptuous production design and soap opera-style drama.

movie-reviews Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:39 IST
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
Downton Abbey features a starry ensemble led by the inestimable Maggie Smith, and quite a bit of upstairs-downstairs politics. It’s likely to be fun for the British-period-drama fan.
DOWNTOWN ABBEY
  • Direction: Michael Engler
  • Actors: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville

A big-screen spin-off of the long-running TV series, Downton Abbey is about the lives unfurling on an English country estate, in the 1920s.

Class is everything, and it’s time to pull out all the stops as the family of the Earl of Downton (Hugh Bonneville) and their retinue of loyal servants prepare to host the royal family. A starry ensemble led by the inestimable Maggie Smith acts as catalyst to revelations of character and conflict.

The episodic script by the series scribe Julian Fellowes focuses on the interactions between and among the masters, guests and servants. The upstairs-downstairs divide leads to soap opera-ish situations and melodramatic posturing.

A prestige production with appropriately sumptuous production design, Downton Abbey is strictly for fans of fluffy British period dramas. Others are advised to give it a skip.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:37 IST

