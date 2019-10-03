e-paper
1 lakh FYJC seats vacant in MMR, eighth admission round planned

Edu dept says round planned for repeaters who cleared the exam in August

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Nearly three months after the state education department started the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC), it is far from over with over 1 lakh vacant seats in city colleges and many students still seeking admission into courses.

After the third round of first-come first-serve (FCFS) admissions concluded this week, the education department has now planned yet another round of admissions.

“There are still a considerable number of vacant seats and a few students have still not been able to get admission into any college. Most of these students are repeaters who have cleared their Class 10 exams in August. We are thus planning to have another round of admissions for such students,” said an official from the state education department.

As per data shared by the state education department, over 1 lakh seats lie vacant in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after seven rounds of admission. The education department is yet to come up with a detailed data on stream-wise vacancies.

While colleges have started their academic session from August 30, those who get admission now will be accommodated and extra classes will be conducted for these students.

With Assembly elections and Diwali vacations approaching, colleges say accommodating new students would be a tough task.

“We have almost finished the first unit test syllabus for existing students. It would be a tough task to take out teaching days to conduct classes for these students. Besides, they would also have to be oriented to the college in the short time that we would get,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Officials at the education department said that a schedule for the additional admission round would be declared soon.

“We will come up with a timetable soon. Students will be given time to fill their application forms and apply against vacant seats in colleges,” said the official. The schedule is expected to be out on the official admissions website by next week.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST

