e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / 15-year-old Panvel girl rescued from Telangana, one arrested

15-year-old Panvel girl rescued from Telangana, one arrested

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, on December 15, was rescued from Secunderabad in Telangana on Saturday, the police said.

Navi Mumbai police’s anti- human trafficking cell said it arrested a 23-year-old man in the case.

“The girl had gone missing from Valmiki Nagar on December 15, following which we registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating. Acting on a tip-off, we reached Secunderabad on December 19 and managed to rescue the girl from a railway station on Saturday and nabbed a man who was with her,” he said.

The accused is also a resident of Panvel, the officer said.

top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News