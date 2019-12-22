15-year-old Panvel girl rescued from Telangana, one arrested

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:46 IST

A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, on December 15, was rescued from Secunderabad in Telangana on Saturday, the police said.

Navi Mumbai police’s anti- human trafficking cell said it arrested a 23-year-old man in the case.

“The girl had gone missing from Valmiki Nagar on December 15, following which we registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating. Acting on a tip-off, we reached Secunderabad on December 19 and managed to rescue the girl from a railway station on Saturday and nabbed a man who was with her,” he said.

The accused is also a resident of Panvel, the officer said.