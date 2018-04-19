15-year-old who had gone to click photos jumps into Mumbai creek to avoid train

A 15-year-old boy, who had gone to click photos along with his friends on the Vashi-Mankhurd creek railway bridge, drowned on Tuesday.

The body of Mohammed Umar Khan, a resident of Govandi, was fished out on Wednesday from the creek. The local police and the GRP are probing if Mohammed jumped into the creek fearing an oncoming train or was there any foul play.

He was the only son of his father Ahmed, a businessman. Ahmed said his son had left the house along with two of his friends with his DSLR camera at 3pm. On Tuesday at 11pm, he received a call from the Mankhurd GRP that his son’s body was found in the creek. “We were informed six hours after his death,” said Ahmed, suspecting that his son was killed.

Mohammed’s friends told the GRP that he was busy taking photos and did not notice the approaching train towards the bridge. Since there was no way he could have avoided the train, he jumped into the creek, his friends told the GRP. “He could have ducked or jumped on to the opposite track,” argued Ahmed. The Vashi police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating with the Mankhurd GRP. “We are scanning CCTV footage to find the exact cause,” said a GRP officer.

Woman, 41, dies after being hit by train at Mulund

A 41-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a suburban train in Mulund on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP), Vaishali Meghdoot Jajoo, an insurance agent, met with the accident while crossing the railway tracks.

She was a resident of Raheja Gardens in Thane (West).

When Jajoo did not return home on Tuesday night, her family filed a missing person’s complaint. But early on Wednesday, Jajoo’s body was found on the tracks and handed over to her relatives.

Mahesh Balwantrao, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP, said the woman boarded a Thane train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 6.30pm on Tuesday and alighted in Mulund. She was crossing the tracks to get to the western side when she was hit by a train, he said.

The station master, Rajesh Mehta, informed the GRP control about the accident.

“Based on the statement of Mehta, we have registered a case of accidental death,” said Balwantrao.