16-year-old girl, who fled Delhi home, reunited with parents

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:18 IST

The Thane police on Wednesday reunited a 16-year-old girl, who had fled from her home in Delhi 14 months ago, with her family. She had been staying at a trust home in Kalyan for the past few months.

According to police, the girl left her hiuse at Rajiv Colony in Narela, in July 2018 after scoring poor marks in school. She came to the city, where she was spotted by a commuter at Vasai station. The girl was taken to a trust home in Bhiwandi and later to a home in Murbad, Kalyan.

“The girl had been staying at the home on the recommendation of the child welfare committee (CWC). She was found by a woman constable doing rounds last week,” said Nitin Thakare, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 1, Thane.

“Last week, after the girl was found, we counselled her. She said that she had run away from home after scoring poor marks in school,” said a police officer from the Thane crime branch.

“She gave us her address and other details, we called up the Narela police station, where a missing persons complaint had been filed. The local police informed her parents, who arrived in the city on Wednesday,” said the officer.

“The girl is still with CWC. She will be handed over to her parents only if she wishes to go back, otherwise she will continue to stay in the trust home,” the police added.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:18 IST