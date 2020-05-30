e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 17 SRPF staff booked in Mumbai for not reporting to duty, deserting force

17 SRPF staff booked in Mumbai for not reporting to duty, deserting force

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 00:00 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) on Thursday lodged a first information report (FIR) against 17 of its personnel for allegedly not reporting to duty despite several warnings. The personnel were suspended earlier and were asked to be present for an inquiry. However, they continued to remain incommunicado. Inspector RL Puri of Vanrai police station in Goregaon (East) confirmed the development.

The FIR has been registered under section 14 (deserting force) of the SRPF Act, 1951; section 145 (misconduct by police officers) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and 56 (failure of officer in duty) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to Vanrai police, the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, was registered by a 57-year-old complainant Laxman Atkari, a personnel from SRPF’s unit 8 and head of the 17 suspended personnel.

Atkari’s complaint stated that Maharashtra is facing an outbreak, owing to which the Disaster Management Act is being implemented in the state and SRPF is entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining law and order. But the 17 personnel from SRPF constabulary have remained absent for a long duration and have been served with notices several times. Atkari has also made phone calls to them but did not receive any response.

While three personnel have been absent since February, four have been absent from March, eight from April and two since May. The personnel were suspended and were asked to be present for an inquiry but continued to remain absent after which the SRPF decided to lodge a criminal case against them.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In