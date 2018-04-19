209kg of drugs seized near Mumbai, four arrested

Four men, including two teenagers, were arrested by the Badlapur police for possession of 209kg of ganja.

The cops have also seized two four-wheelers from the accused. The total value of all these possessions amounts to Rs68 lakh.

The accused — Naresh Somnath Ahire, 19, Kunal Dattu Kadu, 25, Sunny Ashok Pardeshi, 20, and Amol Bhausahaeb Ghanghav, 19 — were produced in court on Wednesday and are now in police custody.

Police have formed multiple teams to nab the main accused – Rajaram Dattu Kadu – who is still at large.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Agarkar from Badlapur police station, said, “On Tuesday night, we received information about a man coming to the ST stand with ganja. We then laid a trap and nabbed Naresh. While investigating, he revealed the place from where, he had got the ganja.”

The cops seized 2.2kg of ganja from him. The Thane crime branch units officer was appointed and then a team was formed to look for the other accused.

“After the teams were formed, we went to Dhoke, a village in Dapivli - Thane rural. We found a farm house owned by Rajaram. During midnight, we raided the farmhouse and seized 207.6kg of ganja and two four-wheelers. We arrested three people from the spot, while the main accused Rajaram managed to escape,” said Agarkar.

Police are also trying to find out the locations the accused sol ganja at, and who were the people purchasing it.