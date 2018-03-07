23-year-old man stabbed to death by cousin near Thane

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bhiwandi by his cousin and his friend over property dispute on Monday night.

Both the accused Moghesh Mhatre and his friend Abhishek Joshi were arrested.

Pankaj Prakash Mhatre, 30, and his cousin brother Moghesh, 23, live in the same building at Kalher. The police said the two families were not on good terms for the past three to four years.

S Jadhav, senior police inspector from Narpoli police station, said, “Both worked as raw material suppliers to buildings and construction sites. On Monday night, Pankaj was sitting in his friend’s office at Kalher, a few metres away from his house.”

Moghesh and Joshi came armed with a sharp weapon and called Pankaj out as they wanted to talk to him. Pankaj was playing carom with his two friends.

“After Pankaj came out of the office, there was a heated argument with Moghesh. When Moghesh pulled out a knife, Pankaj tried to run but Joshi chased and caught him. Moghesh stabbed Pankaj’s chest. Passersby rushed to Pankaj’s help but the two managed to flee,” he added.

Pankaj was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police first arrested Joshi. Moghesh was arrested on Tuesday evening from ST bus depot in Bhiwandi when he was boarding a bus to go to his native place.