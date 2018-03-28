27-year-old Mumbai woman robbed of gold, Rs 4,000 after duo threaten to kill daughter

A 27-year-old woman was robbed of 52 grams of gold ornaments and Rs4,000 in cash after two unidentified men threatened to slit her three-year-old daughter’s throat at her 15th floor residence in Sewri on Monday.

The accused got entry to Ajmera Alam Khan’s Mhada house by asking for water. The building, Swan Mill Don Mill Sankul, has 24 floors.

“There was some renovation work going on in the adjoining flat, and the workers used to ask me for water. On several occasions, I have provided them with water. This time too, I thought these two men were construction workers,” said Khan.

“They looked like any other person. When I came back with water, one of them grabbed my neck and hair, while the other closed the door and went to the kitchen to get a knife. The latter caught hold my daughter and put the knife to her throat. He instructed me to hand over all valuables and cash,” she added.

Khan handed over a chain, two rings, 2 bangles, ear rings, a pendant of her daughter, a wrist watch and Rs4,000 in cash. “They had threatened to kill my daughter, so I opened the cupboard and gave all ornaments and cash to them. Thereafter we hid inside the bathroom till they left. I couldn’t scream as the door and windows were closed,” she said.

The Kalachowki police have registered a robbery case. The crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation.

“The CCTV camera installed in the lift has captured the two men. We shared the footage with police officers. The watchmen claimed that he was in the garden area when the two men entered the building. He said that he had not seen them,” said an officer.

N Ambika, deputy commissioner of Zone 4, said four teams have been formed to trace the robbers.