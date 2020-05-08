3-storey isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital: Row over selection of bidder

mumbai

The civic body’s selection of contractor to build a three-storey isolation ward at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital has drew some doubts with allegation that the selected lowest bidder has no prior experience of such construction. It was also alleged that the bidder was blacklisted in 2011.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has alleged the selected bidder, Kinjal Civil Con LLP, does not have any prior work experience of such work, and questions as to why the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking such a risk during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Galgali said, “Inspired by China, BMC planned to use pre-engineered building (PEB) technique to construct isolation ward with a capacity of 60 beds. However, the selected lowest bidder (L1) has experience of only road and nullah constructions. How will he construct a hospital by using modern technique? The identified L1 bidder was earlier blacklisted in 2011 and was involved in cartel bidding for a zoo tender in 2016.”

Civic officials said they have selected the bidder in a transparent manner and in accordance with the laid down procedure. They added the contract is yet to be awarded since the procedure is still on.

Babasaheb Salve, deputy chief engineer (health infrastructure cell), said, “As part of the procedure, we have identified the L1 bidder. The procedure has been done in a completely transparent manner. Now the standing committee will take appropriate decision on the matter.”

Divyesh Doshi, director at Kinjal Civil Con LLP, said, “There is no issue about my qualification in tendring process. I don’t know about any allegations. We have followed all procedures and have been selected as the lowest bidder.”

Doshi further said, “We are not blacklisted. We have been working on even bigger project than this. It is not a new technology. We have enough work experience in construction field, which is why BMC shortlisted us. These allegations are made deliberately.”

Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “It is true that such skillful work needs prior experience in similar kinds of work. I have not yet received documents to study the subject properly. Let the subject come before the standing committee first. We will take necessary action then.”

To deal with Covid-19 outbreak in the city, the civic body has decided to improve its health infrastructure, and as part of the plan it decided to construct a G+2 storey isolation ward with 60 beds at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and floated a tender with estimated cost of ₹73 lakh. The civic body decided on using PEB technique so that project is completed in 90 days. Under PEB, building parts will be engineered at factory and assembled at site.