35 people stranded at Vasai waterfall after heavy rains rescued

Thirty five people who were stranded at the Chinchoti waterfall in Maharashtra’s Vasai after heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs were rescued on Saturday. Five people of the group from Mumbai are still missing.

A 19-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was sent to rescue the people who were on a picnic at the waterfall in the Tungareshwar Bird sanctuary. The Coast Guard, Dahanu, was coordinating with the NDRF team.

Some members of the group were clinging to tree branches, a Vasai civic fire brigade official said, adding that rains had made it difficult for rescuers to reach the waterfall. “Our team is walking 3-5km inside the jungle to reach the waterfall.”

The NDRF team, led by Inspector Purshottam Rana, included three divers who were carrying deep diving sets, oxygen cylinders, floating buoys, jackets and other equipments for the rescue mission, said PSI Anant Babhulkar of the force.

Strong currents and high water levels during monsoon can be deadly for visiters who throng the waterfall during weekends, fire brigade official Jayesh Chiplunkar said.