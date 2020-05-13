e-paper
35-yr-old dies after crashing his car into tempo

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
A 35-year-old businessman died after he hit his car into a divider before crashing it into a parked tempo near the MIDC police station in Andheri (East) on Tuesday night. Police are investigating why he was out during the lockdown.

The driver, Hitesh Golchha, 35, was a businessman from Andheri (West).

“The incident occurred around 10.30pm on Tuesday. He was driving a Jaguar when he lost control and hit it first into a divider and then a parked tempo. When locals informed us about the incident, we rushed to the spot and took him to Cooper Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Jagdish Shinde, senior inspector, MIDC police station.

“We are awaiting a post-mortem report to know if he was drunk driving,” said another officer.

Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, confirmed the development and said an accidental death report has been registered.

Golchha had been arrested by Amboli police in 2018 after he, in a drunk state, had rammed his Jaguar car into six vehicles at Sadar Patel Nagar in Andheri (West) and had injured four people, said a police officer.

