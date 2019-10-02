603 I-T officials to curb illicit cash flow in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:06 IST

The Income Tax (I-T) department has deputed 603 officers across the state to prevent misuse of money power during the upcoming Assembly elections. Of this, 216 have been posted in the city, 259 in Pune and 128 in Nagpur, said the officials on Tuesday.

“The department has taken multiple measures, which include the formation of quick response teams (QRTs), increased surveillance at airports to block cash movements through air routes, and setting up of a 24x7 control room for citizens to report suspicious money movements,” said Nitin Gupta, I-T director general (investigations).

The I-T department has also appointed an officer of the principal director rank to coordinate with the Election Commission officials and expenditure officers. Another senior I-T officer said, “We have our own intelligence collection system to identify and trace unaccounted cash, mostly linked with Hawala and Angadiya channels. All their suspicious activities will be on our radar.”

Mumbai itself has six QRTs. “The control room and QRTs in the city have already started functioning and since September 21, ₹4 crore has been seized in various incidents,” said Gupta.

“In order to encourage residents of Mumbai to contribute to the process of ensuring clean and fair elections, a 24x7 control room has been established at the Income Tax office in the Air India building is south Mumbai. Also, we will use SMS services and other social media platforms so people can reach out and report cases,” said Gupta.

To report any movement of cash or valuables suspected to be used for electoral purposes, citizens can contact the toll-free numbers 1800221510 (Mumbai), 18002330700/01 (Pune) and 18002333785 (Nagpur). The information provided must be credible and actionable. The identity of the caller will be strictly confidential.

During the Lok Sabha election, unaccounted cash worth ₹28 crore was seized by the I-T department in Maharashtra. Of this, ₹17 crore was seized in Mumbai.

