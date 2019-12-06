97% LLB seats filled in colleges affiliated to Mumbai University

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:59 IST

After a delay in admission schedule, three common admission rounds and five institutional rounds, the state common entrance test (CET) cell has managed to fill the most seats in Bachelor of Law (LLB) courses, across the state.

As per figures shared by the CET cell, the University of Mumbai (MU) — which has the most number of affiliated law colleges in the state — filled up a little over 97% of their intake capacity whereas 96% of the state’s intake capacity for the three-year law degree course has been filled up this year. By the end of admissions, only 171 seats out of available 6,240 seats in MU-affiliated colleges were left vacant whereas the seat vacancy stood at 540 seats across the state.Total intake for three year LLB stood at 15,100 in the state this year and total applications received were 27,169.

“Even though admissions were delayed, we decided to conduct extra admission rounds to ensure maximum seats are filled,” said an official from the state CET cell.

In the last week of November, admissions to the three -year LLB course had to be extended by a week after the CET cell realised that almost 800 seats were left vacant in law institutes across Maharashtra, including 272 in MU-affiliated colleges, while over 12,800 students were still waiting for allotment of seats.

Of the many MU-affiliated law colleges, 14 law colleges still have vacant seats..