e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Actor Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned to join sedition case probe in Mumbai on Oct 26, 27

Actor Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned to join sedition case probe in Mumbai on Oct 26, 27

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:08 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned to record their statements at the Bandra police station on October 26 and 27, respectively, in the case registered against them for sedition and allegedly promoting enmity between different communities.

The police had filed a first information report (FIR) last Saturday, a day after the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court issued an order for the same.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, confirmed that summons had been issued to the sisters. “We have issued notice and have asked them to join and cooperate with Bandra police in the investigation,” said Trimukhe.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a casting director, Munawarali aka Sahil Sayyed, metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Khule on October 17 issued an order, directing Bandra police to initiate criminal action against the Ranaut and Chandel after observing “prima facie cognisable offence has been committed by the accused”.

Sayyed, in his complaint, said Ranaut’s actions “created a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even created a communal divide and rift between people of two communities.” His complaint added that Kangana has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. The casting director further alleged that Chandel, who also works as manager of the actor, has also tweeted highly objectionable messages, intended to create a communal rift.

Khule, while ordering an FIR, had noted in his order, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions, I found that a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused… Thorough investigation is necessary by the expert, search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

The sisters were booked on Saturday under sections 124(A) (sedition - to bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting it’s religion or religious beliefs) along with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the case was registered, Ranaut had tweeted, “Who all are fasting on Navratris?...meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri.”

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, had said, “The order passed by the learned magistrate shall be legally dealt with on ‘merits’ as per procedure of law. Right of speech and expression should not be construed as promoting communal disharmony. Having personally known Kangana I can firmly say that she is not against any religion.”

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In