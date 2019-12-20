Actor Karan Dhir’s social media accounts hacked, 21-year-old, 2 minors booked

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:24 IST

The Oshiwara police arrested a 21-year-old man from Hubli in Karnataka, and also served notice to two minors for allegedly hacking social media accounts of actor Karan Dhir. The accused claimed that Bollywood actor and fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan had hired them to hack Dhir’s account.

While Khan has denied the allegations, Oshiwara police are verifying the claim made by the accused. “I am not aware of any such case,” Khan said.

According to the police, the hacker sent lewd messages to Dhir’s friend, after which Dhir tried logging into his social media accounts. The passwords of his social media and email accounts were changed.

An unknown person then messaged Dhir demanding money in exchange for restoring his social media accounts. He also gave his bank account number. “On December 14, a team was dispatched to Karnataka where we located account holder, Prashant Bankapur. He then, helped police to get hold of two 17-year-old boys involved in crime from the same area.”

An officer said, “One of the minor revealed that Sahil Khan had asked him to hack Dhir’s account and assured him a good pay. We are verifying the role of Khan and other names given by the accused.”

Police have registered the case under sections 66 (c) (theft of identity) and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Indian Penal Code. Bankapur was released on bail after he was produced before the court.