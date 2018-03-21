Actor Kunal Khemu fined for riding bike without helmet, after Mumbaiite posts photo on Twitter

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu was fined by the traffic police on Wednesday after a Mumbai resident tweeted a photo of the actor on his bike without a helmet. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan was served an e-challan after a photo of his breaking a traffic rule was tweeted.

On Wednesday, a Mumbaiite posted a photo of the actor riding his motorcycle without a helmet, which went viral on Twitter, and tagged the Mumbai traffic police asking them to take action.

I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

Responding to the tweet, the traffic police said they would charge the actor. Minutes later, they sent an e-challan to the actor, with the number plate of his bike and a reference number. Khemu apologised for violating traffic rules on Twitter, but he will still have to pay the fine of Rs500. “The offence was brought to our notice and we have taken action. The actor was sent an e-challan of Rs500,” said a traffic police official, who did not wish to be named.

In 2017, the city traffic police installed around 6,200 CCTV cameras and dispatched 19,52,296 e-challans, though many of the offenders are yet to pay their fines.

To collect the e-challan amount, the police send letters to the offender and share their vehicle number with the RTO. If they are caught during nakabandis or for other offences, they are made to pay the pending fines, but if not caught, there’s no mechanism in place to collect the penalty.