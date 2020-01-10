After winning local body polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena’s ‘tonic of power’ swipe at BJP

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:01 IST

A day after the Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Zilla Parishad polls held in six districts of Maharashtra, the Sena said that with the “tonic” of power gone, the BJP has been routed in the five districts. The Sena, in an editorial in Saamana, said that the “shocking and sensational” defeat for the BJP came in Nagpur, the home district of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti polls were held in Nagpur, Washim, Akola, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar districts on Tuesday and results were declared on Wednesday where the Congress, NCP and Sena managed to keep the BJP at bay in five districts except Dhule in north Maharashtra.

In the editorial, the Sena remarked that after losing power in the state, the BJP lost control of the local bodies. “Barring Dhule, the ‘makeup’ of the BJP has come off,” it said.

The BJP lost control of the Nagpur ZP and secured 15 out of 58 seats while the Congress and NCP bagged 30 and 10 seats, respectively. The Saamana editorial said, “Despite Nagpur being their bastion, Fadnavis-Gadkari could not stop their defeat. The outcome shows the rural population was fed up with their ‘nonsense’. The Congress had performed well in the assembly elections in Nagpur (held in October) and now it has wrested the district council from the BJP.”

The Sena added had these parties contested polls in an alliance in Dhule, they would have managed to wrest control of the ZP as well. It added that in Nandurbar ZP the Sena has the key to power with seven members as the Congress and BJP both secured 23 seats each.