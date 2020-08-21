e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Amid losses, RInfra writes to Maharashtra govt for selling Mumbai Metro-1 stakes

Amid losses, RInfra writes to Maharashtra govt for selling Mumbai Metro-1 stakes

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) has written to the Maharashtra government, saying that it wants to sell the stakes it owns in the company. Metro-1 has been shut for five months owing to the pandemic and had been suffering losses prior to lockdown.

MMOPL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that was constituted to develop and run the 11.5 km Metro-1 on a public-private partnership model. RInfra owns 69% stake in MMOPL; the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) owns 26%; and Transdev (formerly Veolia Transport) owns 5%.

Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary, urban development confirmed that the department had received MMOPL’s letter. Reply to HT’s query, he said over text message, “Yes, we have just received [the letter]. [We have] not taken any view yet.”

At the time of going to print, RInfra and MMOPL had not replied to HT’s detailed questionnaire, sent via email.

A senior official told HT that the state has sought MMRDA’s views on the development. MMRDA is a nodal infrastructure authority implementing a 337-km Metro network in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). Recently, MMRDA had invited bids to appoint an independent engineer to monitor the operations of Metro-1. “Since MMRDA is developing the entire Metro masterplan, it will be beneficial if Metro-1 is also under the same authority to provide an integrated and seamless network in MMR,” said the official.

The state has also formed the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) to operate and maintain all Metro lines.

In March 2019, HT had reported that MMOPL was in talks with lenders to tackle its mounting debt of Rs 1,928 crore. MMRDA had then given a go-ahead to MMOPL, provided the authority’s equity was not diluted. Faced with losses since Metro-1 became operational in June 2014, MMOPL had planned to increase fares, but those plans faced roadblocks. In 2019, the second fare fixation committee rejected MMOPL’s proposal to increase fares and asked the company to re-look at innovative non-fare revenue methods.

MMOPL is also in the middle of an arbitration against MMRDA over cost escalation during the construction of Metro-1. While MMOPL claims it cost Rs 4,026 crore to build Metro-1, MMRDA claims the cost is Rs 2,356 crore as per the original contract.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In