Auto travel horror: Teen, woman groped in Mumbai

In two separate instances, a 22-year-old media professional and a 14-year-old girl were molested in the Andheri-Jogeshwari area, within a span of less than a week. The accused in both the cases committed the crimes in similar fashion –they groped the media professional and the minor inside autorickshaw. Police are trying to ascertain if the two complainants were molested by the same person, considering the modus operandi was the same and the areas the crimes occurred in, are in close proximity to each other.

The media professional was travelling back home from work in a rickshaw on Monday around 8.30pm, when an unidentified man groped her. The incident took place in front of Behrambaug police chowky on the New Link Road in Jogeshwari (West).

“The stranger put his hand inside the rickshaw and pressed my chest. I did not know what to do and felt very scared and confused,” the complainant, who works with a media company in Andheri, told the police.

The rickshaw began moving ahead but she insisted the driver to take her back to the spot so that she could nab the man. When the accused realised the complainant had spotted him, he fled away. The complainant tried chasing him but he entered a crowded slum pocket, following which it became difficult for the media professional to find him.

She then returned home and approached the Oshiwara police on Tuesday. The police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The minor was molested on October 5, in similar fashion, three days before the media professional was groped. The 14-year-old girl was travelling in a rickshaw with her mother when she was groped by an unidentified man in broad daylight.

According to Amboli police, the incident occurred around 3.30pm at Qureshi compound in Andheri (West) when the girl and her mother were returning from Lokhandwala market. The rickshaw they were travelling in had slowed down due to traffic, when the man came walking towards the rickshaw and put his hand inside the vehicle to grope the minor. He then fled the spot.

The girl’s mother got outside the rickshaw and tried to chase the molester but he escaped in a crowded slum pocket around the area. The minor and her mother then approached the Amboli police station and lodged an FIR under section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 00:21 IST