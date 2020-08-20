e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bandra-Kurla Complex to get art district plaza, fest on lines of Kala Ghoda

Bandra-Kurla Complex to get art district plaza, fest on lines of Kala Ghoda

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:34 IST
Mumbai’s top commercial hub is all set to get vibrant with its own dedicated art district plaza and an annual art festival on the lines of the famous Kala Ghoda Festival in South Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the special planning authority for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is planning to develop space under the Kalanagar flyover, connecting it to the Kalanagar junction and the Nandadeep garden and making it completely pedestrianised.

Space will include an amphitheatre, seating area, stage, cafeteria, green space, art installations and parking space. MMRDA is also planning to hold an annual art festival where artists can showcase their works, in this area. Besides, it also expects revenue-generation and the art plaza in itself to increase the land value.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “The art district will add to the vibrancy of BKC. It will also be a platform for many artists to showcase their talent. We were planning to initiate the festival from December 2020 before the pandemic hit the city.” The total space open for the public will be around 8,343 square metres.

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray recently inaugurated an art installation at the Kalanagar junction as the first step towards this project. He tweeted, “Very soon, the Kalanagar flyover, Nandadeep garden, Kalanagar junction, pedestrianisation of BKC will be completed, and most importantly the BKC art district will be established.”

MMRDA has invited bids for the construction and maintenance of the plaza. It is expected to open the Kalanagar flyover for traffic from October, post which works under the bridge will be completed in another six months, MMRDA officials said.

