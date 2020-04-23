e-paper
Bandra migrant workers gathering: Senior PI who failed to reach spot on time transferred

Bandra migrant workers gathering: Senior PI who failed to reach spot on time transferred

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:49 IST
Manish Kumar Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A senior inspector from Bandra police station was transferred to the traffic department ostensibly for failing to handle the situation wherein hundreds of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra railway station on April 14, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

Vijaylaxmi Hiremath was transferred to the traffic department because she allegedly reached the spot after her superiors, including the deputy commissioner of police (Zone-9) and additional commissioner of police (west region). None of the senior police officers were willing to comment on the transfer but sources said that a report was sent to higher authorities which stated that Hiremath reached the spot late.

“A report into the incident was made available, based on which necessary action was taken,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Mumbai Police had to resort to force on April 14 to disperse the migrant workers and later a first information report (FIR) was registered against 700 unidentified persons at Bandra police station.

According to reports, fake news was being circulated among the migrant workers that the government had made provisions for special outstation trains through which they could return to their hometowns.

