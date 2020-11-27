e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA court raps jail administration for no report on activist Dr Anand Teltumbde

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA court raps jail administration for no report on activist Dr Anand Teltumbde

On August 28, Teltumbde had moved an application for home food and raised concerns about his health

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:31 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
The court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to submit a report and take Teltumbde for a medical check-up.
The court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to submit a report and take Teltumbde for a medical check-up. (HT FILE)
         

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday pulled up prison authorities for not sending a report on the application for home food filed by activist Dr Anand Teltumbde. The court has directed the commissioner of police concerned to take necessary action and asked the prison authority to submit its report at the next hearing, scheduled in December.

“In number of matters, this court has observed that whenever a report is called either from superintendent of Taloja central prison or Mumbai central prison they do not bother to submit timely reports, resultantly it compels the court to keep such application pending for want of reports from the prison authorities. Hence the superintendent of Taloja central prison and Mumbai central prison are directed to submit the reports on fixed dates, else this court will be constrained to initiate action for not following the orders of the court,” said the court on Thursday.

On August 28, Teltumbde had moved an application for home food and raised concerns about his health. The court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to submit a report and take Teltumbde for a medical check-up. The prison authorities were to submit a reply by September 4, but are yet to submit their report. Teltumbde is among those arrested as part of the NIA’s probe into the violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018.

