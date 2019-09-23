Bizman denied pre-arrest bail after drugs found in car

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:32 IST

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a south Mumbai businessman, after he failed to explain how his car came in possession of an alleged drug peddler.

On July 11, the Pydhonie police arrested Junaid Shaikh with over 1kg Mephedrone. The police had received information that a man was to come in a car to sell Mephedrone to his clients. Further interrogation revealed that the car belonged to Arif Bhujwala, who said that at the time of the incident he was in Dubai and had no knowledge about it. However, the prosecution said Bhujwala, too, was involved in the case and is part of the syndicate. The prosecution argued that Shaikh and Bhujwala remained in touch with each other through app-based and internet calls.

The court said no explanation has come on record to show that the applicant/accused had given custody of the said vehicle to any third person. The court said the prosecution has made specific allegations that he runs a drug distribution syndicate, and hence, his custodial interrogation is required.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:32 IST