BJP legislator booked for violating lockdown norms

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
A day after around 150 people gathered outside BJP MLA Dadarao Keche’s home in Wardha district, local police registered a case against Keche for allegedly violating lockdown orders. The legislator, who denied having invited people to wish him and blamed the ruling party on the incident, has not been arrested yet. On Sunday, Keche allegedly distributed food grains to locals in Arvi to celebrate his birthday, which violated lockdown norms as a large number of people had gathered outside his home.

