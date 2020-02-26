BJP pushes for motion on Savarkar, Speaker rejects it

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:42 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aggressively pushed for a motion to honour freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, in the state Assembly on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday. The motion was rejected by Assembly speaker Nana Patole, on the grounds that it was not in the framework of the proceeding rules, leading to an uproar by the BJP.

BJP legislator and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar sought to move the motion and demanded that a resolution be passed by the lower house to honour the freedom fighter. The BJP was aiming to corner the Shiv Sena over the issue as the Sena reveres Savarkar. The Congress, a partner in the ruling coalition, has been criticising the move to glorify the freedom fighter saying he was an apologist.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded a ban on the Congress mouthpiece Shidori for the derogatory articles it published in its current issue “insulting” Savarkar.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said although everybody has great respect for the leader, the BJP should first explain why Savarkar was not conferred upon with the Bharat Ratna awards in the past five years of Modi rule.

He questioned why Devendra the Fadnavis government’s two requests (in August 2018 and July 2019) for the Bharat Ratna in five years were not honoured by the Modi government. He also questioned why the motion was not moved by the previous Fadnavis government during its five-year rule.

NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal too said the motion does not fit the legislative rules.