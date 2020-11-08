BJP trying to derail Metro project, says CM Uddhav Thackeray, hints at opening places of worship in Maharashtra after Diwali

mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched an attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over the Metro car-shed land issue, by saying that those who were claiming it as a salt pan were derailing a project meant for Mumbaiites.

Thackeray, in a veiled attack on BJP during his state address, said that despite a campaign to defame Maharashtra, the state has attracted a proposed investment of over ₹50,000 crore.

The chief minister, in his 33-minute address to the state through social media, said the state was seeing a downward slide in Covid-19 numbers. However, he cautioned that lax behaviour could lead to another wave in the state. Thackeray also appealed to people to have a firecrackers-free Diwali, saying pollution and smoke would add to the discomfort of people who suffer from lung ailments. Thackeray said that instead of imposing a ban on crackers, he wanted people to voluntarily refrain from bursting them.

The chief minister also hinted that places of worship could be reopened by the end of November. Thackeray said that he was criticised for not opening temples and other places of worship, but those criticising would not share the blame for a spike in cases.

The plot for the Metro car depot in Kanjurmarg has become the new flashpoint between the Centre and Maharashtra government. The Centre claimed that the plot where the Metro car shed has been proposed belongs to them and is a salt plan. Responding on the issue for the first time, Thackeray said, “Somebody stood up and said that this plot belongs to them and is a salt pan. We will respond to all those criticising us, but those who are saying this is a salt plan, do not understand that they are derailing the project meant for Mumbaiites.”

He added that the state government does not work with its “eyes shut”.

Thackeray, in a restrained, but forceful attack on ally-turned-foe, said, “During the past few months, while we were battling the coronavirus in Maharashtra, those who have a grudge against Maharashtra launched a campaign to defame the state. [They said] Maharashtra’s law and order has collapsed, there are fields of drugs, etc. But breaking all that, we signed memoranda of understandings (MoU) worth₹17,000 crore in June. Last week, we signed MoUs worth₹35,000 crore. Several companies, both Indian and foreign, are coming to invest in Maharashtra. I was criticised for not stepping out of the home, but sitting at home I have done this. Crores of investment are coming to Maharashtra, the wheels of the economy are getting momentum.”

Thackeray said that Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, among others, are reducing. He credited the discipline and state government’s “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign to help bring the numbers down. “Several people were criticising us, saying that the situation is getting out of control. But our determination, self-confidence and discipline has brought the curve down,” he said.

The CM said that the next 20 days, however, remain crucial where people will have to maintain social distancing, avoid crowding and wear masks to prevent another surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. “Even if the numbers are coming in control, but Diwali and the next 15 days after Diwali are the big test... European countries including have gone on lockdown again. Cases there had touched zero, but I would say it is not a wave, but a tsunami now… if we have to go into a lockdown again it will be very tough. I am seeing many people are not wearing masks, it will not be tolerated. Those who do not wear masks will be fined. An estimation said a corona positive patient without a mask could infect up to 400 people,” he said.

Thackeray appealed to the people of Maharashtra to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali, keeping in mind that smoke due to firecrackers could create health issues for people suffering from Covid-19.

The issue to ban firecrackers was discussed in the state cabinet on Thursday, however, no decision to ban it was taken. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government may take a decision about restricting the use of crackers later. Although a discussion over banning firecrackers like done by a few other states, the state cabinet on Thursday stopped short of the decision. Shiv Sena ministers reportedly suggested promoting environment-friendly crackers, instead of banning them completely. Thackeray, on Sunday, said that instead of imposing the ban on crackers, he wanted people to voluntarily restrain from the bursting them.

“Elsewhere in the country, especially in Delhi, the numbers are going up. Why is it increasing? It is said it’s due to pollution. While celebrating Diwali, I would appeal you to not burst crackers. Should we not maintain self-discipline, like we have done all this while to fight Covid-19? we do not have any vaccine yet. If we know that pollution causes the cases to increase, can we avoid crackers? Should we ban it? We can, but I feel we can maintain self-discipline… there is so much smoke and pollution. What we have achieved so far [in controlling Covid-19] will wash away in four days of smoke. I request you not to light crackers in public places and avoid crackers.

The CM also said that the state government would prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reopen places of worship in the state. Several political parties and religious bodies have been appealing to the state government to reopen places of worship. However, the Thackeray government has been cautious owing to the age group [referring to senior citizens] that would predominantly frequent these places. Senior government officials said that places of worship could become sites of superspreaders.

“After Diwali, we will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). In all places of worship, most senior citizens, our parents, our grandparents go. Masks will be compulsory in places of worship. I am knowingly delaying reopening of places of worship. I am criticised over it, but if tomorrow there is a bigger spread, those criticising me will not take the responsibility,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and leader of opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar has termed the address by Thackeray a “damp squib’. “He has failed to address real issues faced by the people of Maharashtra and tried to garner sympathy out of his address. He did not say anything about the reservation to Marathas, the stalled admission of colleges, relief to flood-hit farmers, rise in the cases of atrocities against women. He boasted about industrial investments, but the memoranda of understanding signed with the companies do not realise in due course of time. Thackeray’s address was just a lip service to the people of Maharashtra,” he said.