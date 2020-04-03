BMC gets experts to help with mental health issues

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:55 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now has a team of mental health experts available on its coronavirus-related helpline, 1800-120-820-050, to help Mumbaiites deal with anxiety, feelings of uncertainty and loneliness, in the times of lockdown and social distancing.

BMC’s helpline receives anywhere between 800 and 900 phone calls a day, requesting help with food, groceries or transportation in the times of lockdown. It is now adding help related to mental health concerns as well. On Friday morning, BMC posted on social media, “... You can now talk to a team of mental health experts...Dial 1800-120-820-050.”