e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC meeting on Covid-19 death rate: Patients are receiving treatment very late

BMC meeting on Covid-19 death rate: Patients are receiving treatment very late

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:04 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

At 5.6%, the city’s mortality rate is one of the highest in the country, and one of the reasons behind this is patients are reaching treatment centres in “deteriorated condition” after being referred by other hospitals. This was revealed in the minutes of a meeting between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department and civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on April 14.

According to data provided by the BMC, till Thursday, 2,043 patients were diagnosed with Covid-19, with 116 deaths in the city. The city’s date rate is higher than the national rate of 3.21%. One of the main reasons behind the high mortality rate is that by the time patients are referred to Covid-19 facilities, their health has already deteriorated, decreasing the chance of survival.

In the meeting, Pardeshi raised concern over the high death rate. “He mentioned that many patients are reaching hospitals in deteriorated condition and deteriorating fast to death,” reads the report, adding that civic officials also discussed issues of comorbidities and mentioned it as one of the major factors contributing to the high death rate.

While discussing Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, the main Covid-19 treatment centre, officials said that the death rate was high as many patients are turning up in very critical condition after being referred by other hospitals.

Data provided by the BMC shows that almost 30% of the 116 deceased patients died within 24 hours of admission. A 30-year-old pregnant woman with Covid-19 from Nallasopara succumbed to the virus at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on April 4, a few hours after being admitted.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has now sought a report from the BMC to “verify whether symptomatic patient’s contacts are getting infected or not”. The officers have been instructed to provide all data for the study.

Forensic doctors to work at fever clinics

Minutes of the meeting also stated that the assistant municipal commissioner will issue orders to post doctors from the forensic department at fever clinics, given the shortage of doctors in the city’s wards. However, a forensic expert from Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital said that they have not been informed about the update yet.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news