Home / Mumbai News / BMC to reply to Bombay High Court’s notice in Kangana Ranaut house demolition case

BMC to reply to Bombay High Court's notice in Kangana Ranaut house demolition case

BMC on Wednesday demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow on Wednesday following which a war of words ensued between the Shiv Sena and the Bollywood actress who is known for her roles in movies like Fashion and Queen.

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, demolish Actor Kangana Ranaut office, Bungalow no-5 at Pali Hill, Bandra in Mumbai.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, demolish Actor Kangana Ranaut office, Bungalow no-5 at Pali Hill, Bandra in Mumbai.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will file their reply to the stop-work notice issued by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in connection to the demolitions done to the alterations made to actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra.

BMC went ahead with the demolition even though the hearing was going on in the Bombay High Court.

A BMC official told PTI that by the time the HC had issued the stay order BMC had demolished the “majority of the unauthorised additions and extensions.”

“The BMC demolished the majority of the unauthorised additions and extensions inside Ranaut’s bungalow by the time the HC stayed the process,” the official said to news agency PTI.

BMC pointed out that there were 14 violations which included a toilet converted to an office cabin, illegal pantry on the ground floor, wooden partition in the living room and change in the position of the main gate among many others.

The Bombay High Court headed by a bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla told BMC that the demolition ‘smacks of malafide’.

“The manner in which BMC proceeded to commence demolition work prima facie does not appear to be bonafide (in good faith) and smacks of malafide (dishonest intentions),” the division bench observed.

The actor posted a video on Twitter of the building demolition while calling Mumbai Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that Bollywood has turned into ‘Bullywood’. She also alleged that the CM and few Bollywood artists are trying to silence her.

