BMC to reserve 520 ICU beds at private hospitals

mumbai

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:58 IST

As the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai increased to almost 20,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reserve 520 intensive care unit (ICU) beds at private hospitals for Covid patients. This will increase the total ICU bed strength in the city to 1,020.

“At present, we have around 500 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. But considering the growing number of cases, we have initiated talks with private hospitals to include another 520 ICU beds under our capacity. This will help to increase the total ICU bed strength to 1,020 in Mumbai,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC.

After receiving several complaints that private hospitals were overcharging patients, BMC has decided to keep the billing of referred patients under its hold. “Private hospitals will not directly provide bills to patients. BMC will decide on the bill. Though, we are yet to take some decision on it,” said Kakani.

Despite the increase in beds, medical experts claim that this is not sufficient to cater to the patients in Mumbai. The city requires at least 4,000 ICU beds. “The next 20 days are very crucial for us. We are expecting that in this period, we may have to arrange ICU beds for around 6,000 patients. At present, only seven to eight patients out of 100 require ICU facilities,” said Dr Om Srivastava, city-based epidemiologist.

Around 5% of the total Covid patients in Maharashtra are critically ill. “We don’t know how long patients will occupy beds so we have to be prepared with additional beds so that we don’t face a shortage,” said Srivastava.

According to experts, not all patients infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, require ICU beds. Almost 80% of them only require oxygen support for breathing difficulties. Taking note of this, BMC has decided to increase beds with oxygen facilities to at least 3,000.

The civic body is also planning to install 250 high dependency units (HDUs) in makeshift structures. HDUs are wards for people who need more intensive observation, treatment, and nursing care than is possible in a general ward, but slightly less than that given in intensive care.

BMC inaugurated 800 beds with oxygen supply, 200 normal beds and 50 HDU beds at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The care centre is expecting another 100 more beds by May 25.

At the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) facility, BMC will install 600 beds with oxygen and 50 HDU beds.