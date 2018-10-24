Boat carrying Maharashtra chief secretary meets accident off Mumbai coast, one official missing

A boat carrying senior Maharashtra government officials including chief secretary DK Jain was flooded and capsized after it hit a rock near Prongs Reef Lighthouse off Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. One official was still said to be missing.

The incident occurred at around 4.15 pm when boats carrying officials, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and other political parties and journalists for ‘bhoomi pujan’ at the site of the proposed Shivaji memorial statue off Mumbai when the boat carrying the officials capsized

While two helicopters were sent on a rescue mission, a coast guard spokesperson said its hovercraft also reached the spot as boats in the vicinity rescued some people from the accident-stricken boat. The coast guard lowered a diver, while two Marine police boats also reached the spot and later towed the capsized boat back to harbour.

There was some confusion about the missing person, identified as Siddhesh Pawar, a government official. While the state government’s disaster management unit and a minister said that one person was missing, the coast guard spokesperson said that they were intimated by Maharashtra government officials that all persons were safe.

Political worker Balasaheb Jatal Patil, who was on the boat, said, “Around 18- 20 people were on the boat. It was not overloaded but the boat was at a high speed. As soon as it hit something, water gushed in very fast. We were soon in knee-deep water.”

“Siddhesh Pawar was crying out for help but we could not save him. Officials are searching for him,” added Patil, a worker of Shiv Sangram outfit of Vinayak Mete, who also heads the Shivaji Smarak Samiti set up by the government to build the statue.

Peasant and Workers Party leader Jayant Patil has alleged serious lapses by the government, which had hired the boats from a private company,. “I was called by the personal secretary of the public works department minister Chandrakant Patil requesting for help. Two boats of my company (PNP Maritime Services) rushed to the spot near the lighthouse within minutes and rescued the people stranded in the boat that met with the accident.

“The boats were overcrowded and the sailors were not given life jackets. The government should have used the boats owned by police or the Coast Guard,” he alleged.

Chief secretary Jain said: “Our priority is to ensure that everybody is rescued safely. We are still confirming about the reports of one person gone missing. The people in three other boats were safe and have been brought to the shore safely. The inquiry into the incident will ascertain about the security lapses, if any. Our priority at this point is the rescue operation.”

Education minister Vinod Tawde, who also said that one person was missing, told the media that there will be an investigation to ascertain what caused the accident.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 17:45 IST