Cash and gutka worth ₹54 lakh seized in a raid

Cash and gutka worth ₹54 lakh seized in a raid

mumbai Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:01 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 6 recovered ₹49.15 lakh cash and seized gutka and tobacco products worth ₹5.53 lakh in a raid, on Saturday morning.

The police arrested an accused, Rakesh Rajkumar Gupta, 28, a wholesaler supplier of gutka and tobacco products in Mankhurd and Govandi area for more than five years. Police said Gupta has six cases against him for selling banned gutka, said crime branch officer.

Gutka is banned in Maharashtra, but the accused brought the products from Gujarat and sold them here at a higher price. The demand for the product was higher in Maharashtra during the lockdown. Gupta confessed that he kept the cash in the godown and wanted to send it to his native place, said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

“The consignment was brought in the truck that had a letter of carrying essential products,” said crime branch officer.

The officers acted on a tip-off and laid a trap with FDA officials in Gandhinagar area, Mankhurd and conducted a search in Gupta’s godown. Gupta produced in court on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody. Police are investigating the main supplier.

