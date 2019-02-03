Children show a large heart at Mumbai’s pride parade

Devante Shillong is nine years old, has a rainbow-coloured cape and he knows the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual (LGBTQA) community faces injustice, which is why he was at the pride march on Saturday. “I watch this programme on drag shows and cross-dressing and he watches with me. Also, having friends in the community, it was my responsibility to tell him more so that he learns to not discriminate,” said Shillong’s mother, Sonam Thakur, 37, a corporate executive.

Shillong was among many children who attended the 14th edition of the Mumbai Pride March. Take for example, 13-year-old Caelan and 10-year-old Kara Carroll, who came with their mother, Tara Scheurwater, senior trade commissioner of the Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai. “It’s important to teach them everyone is equal and you should love all. That way, they influence their friends, who influence others and they can be supportive of their friends when they come out,” said Scheurwater.

Four-year-old Tanvi Vikas Salve, who held a tiny rainbow flag high, was there to support her uncle, choreographer Wilson, who is gay.

“This is a way to make my niece comfortable with this topic. More parents, even schools, should get kids to the pride march,” said Wilson.

The gathering offered some a chance to spot celebrities. Sanskar Upadhyay, 13, and his brother Mohit, 13, joined the march because they noticed model, actor and Ace of Space contestant FaizyBoo at Lamington Road. “We ran to meet FaizyBoo and then walked all the way with others. We got our mom along also. We follow FaizyBoo on the show and were thrilled to meet him!” said Sanskar.

Saturday’s march saw allies of the LGBTQA community celebrate pride and also raise concerns. “We need proper marriage laws, policies to protect our kids against discrimination at workplaces. These can be worrying issues, but we must be strong to help our children,” said a mother who had come with her son.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 00:49 IST