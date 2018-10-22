Civic body to reclaim 2 acres near Girgaum Chowpatty for Mumbai’s coastal road project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to reclaim more than two acres near Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park, as part of work on the two underground tunnels for the coastal road.

The 3.45-km underground twin tunnels, part of the ₹12,721-crore first phase of the project, will start from Princess Street flyover to Priyadarshini Park, running under Girgaum Chowpatty and Malabar Hill.

The reclaimed space will be used to launch shafts of a 12.2-m wide Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that will excavate the soil.

The work at these areas, chosen to avoid slowing down traffic in South Mumbai, is likely to begin from November 1, according to a civic official.

The TBM will begin the excavation work near Priyadarshini Park and it will be retrieved at a site around Girgaum Chowpatty, near the Thackers Club.

“As the tunnels are running through many prominent areas of the city, placing barricades or blocking traffic at these places is not possible. So, the launching shafts will be at this to-be reclaimed land and there will be no traffic inconvenience to citizens,” said Mohan Machiwal, chief engineer, coastal road.

In a meeting last week, with the contractors and consultants, the civic chief Ajoy Mehta asked three companies to begin mobilisation of resources. The work is expected to be completed in 48 months and the civic body will levy penalties on both the contractor and consultants if they do not adhere to the schedule.

The three companies will also have to submit a primary design to the civic body within three months, starting from October 1.

Earlier this month, the BMC gave its final approval to the construction of the first phase of the coastal road — a 9.98-km road between Princess Street flyover and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The construction of the road, which is divided into three packages, will begin simultaneously.

The civic body will reclaim 90 hectares for the project.

Of the 90 hectares, 70 hectares will be available for landscaping and for other facilities like a police chowky, public toilets, pedestrian crossing and bus stops.

The coastal road will be constructed on 23% of the reclaimed land.

