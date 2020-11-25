Conduct all exams online, parents in Maharashtra tell state education department

mumbai

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:22 IST

As schools in Maharashtra continue to operate online, parents have now requested the state education department to conduct all exams and assessments virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent letter addressed to the department, a Maharashtra-based school parents’ body named Indiawide Parents’ Association has also urged the state to mark students on the basis of internal assessments for the academic year 2020-21.

“It is a huge risk for students to travel to school for exams. Even appearing for board exams, which are held at different centres, are risky owing to the rising cases of Covid-19. We request the state government and the education department to conduct all the exams online for this year. At this point, the health of the students is of utmost importance,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the association.

Officials from the department said they would respond on the demands made by the parents after looking into the details.

Early this month, the government had announced that Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held only after May. Class 12 exams are usually held in February, while Class 10 exams are conducted in March. However, due to online learning and the likely delay in finishing the syllabus, the government has decided to postpone the exams.

While schools in some parts of the state reopened on Monday, teachers are now requesting the department to come up with an academic calendar for the coming days.

“Uniform guidelines are needed to conduct the exams as in their absence, schools are making their own timetables, which is confusing for the students,” said the principal of a suburban school.