Covid-19: City cops file FIR against 150 members of Tablighi Jamaat

mumbai

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:16 IST

The Mumbai Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against 150 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended Markaz (congregation) in Nizamuddin, Delhi last month and had come to Mumbai.

According to police, many foreigners, who were allegedly Covid-19 positive, had attended the congregation and are suspected to have transmitted the disease to other members of the jamaat. These members then travelled to other states and allegedly transmitted the disease there. Despite appeal by the government, many members did not come forward, thus posing threat of spreading the disease further. Hence, an offence was registered against the Jamaat members, a senior police officer on Monday told HT.

The FIR, a copy of which is with HT, was registered at Azad Maidan police station on April 2 based on a complaint on behalf of Hemant Parab, deputy chief fire officer, fire brigade department.

The accused have been charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Senior inspector Vasant Wakhare confirmed the development. No arrest has been made.

Advocate Syed Akmal Razvi of Tablighi Jamaat said, “The prosecution and government should focus on getting infected persons to voluntarily report themselves. Filing FIR will only create fear.”

Meanwhile, the police continued to take strict action against those not following lockdown in the city. On Sunday, 63 offences were registered taking the number of total cases to 1,039 since March 20.