Covid-19: Special dinners, early events at hotels across Mumbai on December 31

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:59 IST

With stricter restrictions amid the second strain of the virus causing Covid-19, the New Year celebrations are expected to remain low-key, causing a loss of approximately ₹150 crore in revenue, according to estimates.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a night curfew till January 5, which bars gathering of more than five people between 11pm and 6am. Consequently, hotels and restaurants will have to close at 11pm, unlike the extension for the New Year’s Eve every year.

“People have cancelled their hotel bookings and have headed outside the state. In addition, restaurants will not be able to organise celebrations as they have to wind up by 11pm. We have lost at least ₹150 crore,” said Dilip Datwani, spokesperson, Hotels and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRWAI).

Sun-N-Sand Hotel in Juhu plans to just set up tables along the poolside with soothing music in the background. “As our hotel is facing the beach, we will not have loud music. We will serve food, but the entire place will close down at 11pm,” said Kunal Krori, deputy general manager, Sun-N-Sand Hotel.

JW Marriott at Sahar will not hold huge celebrations, while St Regis Hotel at Lower Parel will hold a special dinner.

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport hotel is focussing on staycations. “The guests will be able to enjoy specially curated food menu in our coffee shop and can spend time in adjacent courtyard,” said Pankaj Saxena, general manager, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport hotel.

Fountain Hospitality Private Limited (FHPL), which runs four restaurants, including Flamboyante and Fountain Sizzlers, has started taking bookings from their patrons. “We will ring in the new year at 10:30pm,” said Amrish Arora, managing director, FHPL. “Usually, New Year’s eve means three times the regular business, but this year it has been reduced to one-fourth.”

Mirah Hospitality, which runs 10 hotels under the brand name Rajdhani, Hitchki and Bayroute in Mumbai, said they will take their last order at 10pm. “We acknowledge the loss of business, but then there is no choice,” said Aji Nair, COO, food and beverages division, Mirah Hospitality.

Savio D’sa, a consultant in the hospitality sector, said such response was expected in view of the curfew. “Many have already gone to Goa, the rest will head to places like Lonavla and Alibag or opt for a house party.”