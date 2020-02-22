Decomposed bodies of family of four brought out of Mumbai apartment

mumbai

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:27 IST

Heavily decomposed bodies of an online trader, his wife and two children aged around eight and nine years were found at a Taloja Apartment on Saturday in a suspected case of murder-suicide. The police suspects that the man killed his family and then committed suicide around a month ago.

Hailing from Delhi, Mitesh Upadhyay, an online trader, moved to the fifth floor apartment at Shiv Corner building in Sector-9 in Taloja around September 2019. Upadhyay allegedly wrote a suicide note but police are probing other angles to eliminate any possibilities of foul play.

Mitesh was living with his wife, who was in her mid-thirties, and his children including a boy and a girl.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that he killed his family by strangling them and then hanged himself. The windows were locked and since the apartment is located in the corner, neighbours did not smell anything even as the bodies decomposed,” said Ravindra Gidde, assistant commissioner of police, Panvel division.