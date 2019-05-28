Director’s daughter files FIR after obscene social media comment

A Bollywood filmmaker’s daughter on Sunday approached the Amboli police after a social media user posted derogatory and obscene comments on her picture and threatened her. According to the police, the comment has now been deleted, but a screenshot of it has been submitted to them.

“We registered a case under section 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case now,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Amboli police station.

The director had earlier tweeted about the abusive comment and attached the screenshot. In the comment, the accused had threatened to sexually assault the complainant.

Mumbai Police’s cyber cell has also launched a parallel investigation into the case. They are trying to find out the IP address of the accused. “We are checking whether the name and photo used by the accused is actually of him or not,” said another officer.

First Published: May 28, 2019 04:01 IST