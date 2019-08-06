Do not give nod for animal slaughter in homes: Bombay HC to civic body

mumbai

Even though the Bombay high court has refused to ban slaughter of small animals like goats and sheep on the occasion of Eid and other religious festivals, it has restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from issuing temporary permissions to individuals who wish to do the sacrifices in their homes and flats

The HC stated that permissions for slaughtering can only be given to societies or open spaces designated by the civic body, which are within a 1-km radius of community centres and mosques. In its order, the court also said that the civic authorities should ensure that the citizens maintain the safety and hygiene standards of the places for which the permissions are granted.

The order of the division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel, while reproducing BMC’s policy of granting temporary permissions for slaughtering animals during religious festivals, observed that there were some grey areas in the policy and that the BMC should address them for the wellbeing of the citizens. While refusing permissions to individuals, HC said that the BMC should not grant such permissions as it can pose a threat to the health and safety of children, the elderly and ailing persons.

As a result of the judgment, more than 8,000 applications received by BMC to slaughter at home stand to be rejected.

