Domestic help held for ₹7-lakh jewellery theft in south Mumbai house

Gamdevi police in Grant Road on Saturday night arrested a 20-year-old man who was employed as domestic help for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹7.15 lakh from his employer’s home.

The complainant in the case, 33-year-old Gargi Vinay Parekh, lives in Gamdevi area along with her husband, who is a businessman.

“On September 22, the accused, Pawan Das, started working at Parekh’s home as domestic help. According to her complaint to the police, Parekh said that on September 25, she cleaned her bedroom wardrobe, where the ornaments were placed in the locker. A month later on October 25, when she opened the locker to wear the jewellery for Dhanteras, she found the valuables missing,” an officer from Gamdevi police station said.

On checking Das’s bag, Parekh found all her missing jewellery from his belongings. She then approached the police and filed a complaint. In her statement to the police, Parekh said that Das had stolen a necklace weighing 400 grams worth around ₹4 lakh, a 12-gram diamond gold ring worth ₹2 lakh, another diamond gold ring worth ₹1 lakh, weighing 6 grams and a gold pendant worth ₹15,000, all collectively worth ₹7.15 lakh.

The Gamdevi police registered a case against Das under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. A local court remanded him in jail custody for 14 days. The police are investigating when the theft was committed and if Das had accomplices in the crime

