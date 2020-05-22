e-paper
Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes interim bail pleas of Shoma Sen, VV Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has opposed the plea for interim bail filed by activists Dr Shoma Sen, Vara Vara Rao and Sudha Bhardwaj, who were booked for their role in the Elgar Parishad case. The three accused have moved the special court separately for interim bail on the grounds of Covid-19 outbreak in the prison and said they are at high-risk of contracting the virus.

The three accused were booked by Pune police for being part of the conspiracy behind the riots that took place in Bhima Koregaon in Pune a day after Elgar Parishad. It is alleged that inflammatory speeches were delivered during the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, which led to the riots at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district on January 1, 2018. It is also claimed that the funds for the activities were received from Maoists. The case is currently being probed by NIA.

On Friday when the pleas came up for hearing, special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty filed a reply opposing the plea on the grounds that the accused are booked under charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, hence are not eligible for release on temporary bail.

The plea will be heard on May 28.

Meanwhile, the special court has extended judicial custody of activist Dr Anand Teltumbde till June 5. The prison authorities have again failed to submit the medical report of Teltumbde on Friday, following which the court, on the plea of Teltumbde’s lawyers, has again called for the reports.

