Elgar Parishad case: Special NIA court rejects Teltumbde’s bail plea

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:26 IST

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the bail application of academic and activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case.

Teltumbde sought bail claiming the agency had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated period of 90 days, but the special court on Sunday extended the deadline by 90 more days. Teltumbde said he is likely to challenge the extension given to NIA, and he should be released on bail.

The special court rejected his plea, observing that the court is not expected to see ifs and buts. The court held that as on today, the agency has time, so the plea is not maintainable.

Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection. On April 14, Teltumbde surrendered before NIA in Mumbai.