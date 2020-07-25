e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Special NIA court rejects Teltumbde’s bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special NIA court rejects Teltumbde’s bail plea

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:26 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the bail application of academic and activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case.

Teltumbde sought bail claiming the agency had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated period of 90 days, but the special court on Sunday extended the deadline by 90 more days. Teltumbde said he is likely to challenge the extension given to NIA, and he should be released on bail.

The special court rejected his plea, observing that the court is not expected to see ifs and buts. The court held that as on today, the agency has time, so the plea is not maintainable.

Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection. On April 14, Teltumbde surrendered before NIA in Mumbai.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In