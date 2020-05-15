e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: VV Rao, Shoma Sen seek interim bail in view of Covid-19

Elgar Parishad case: VV Rao, Shoma Sen seek interim bail in view of Covid-19

mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 23:30 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Vara Vara Rao and Dr Shoma Sen, two accused booked for their alleged role in the Elgar Parishad case, have moved the special court for interim bail in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rao, 81, and Sen, 62, have separately approached the special court seeking interim bail on the grounds that as senior citizens, they are at high risk of contracting the virus. The special court has scheduled the matter for hearing by May 22.

Rao, in his plea, stated that he has several ailments such as piles, prostrate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema/ anasarca (swelling of feet), hypertension, sinusitis, migraine, vertigo. Sen, too, has raised medical grounds and her age for interim bail.

The special court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply on their bail pleas at the next hearing.

The two had previously sought bail on health grounds amid Covid-19 outbreak. However, their pleas were rejected by the special court on March 31. The two have now sought interim bail pleading that they will abide by all conditions imposed by the court.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In