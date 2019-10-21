Expect moderate rainfall and thundershowers today: IMD

mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy conditions with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers for Mumbai on Monday. Most of the state may witness cloudy weather. However, no adverse weather impact is expected.

On Sunday, the city and suburbs witnessed drizzling through the day and isolated spells of showers. Both Santacruz and Colaba weather observatories recorded 0.8mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Over the last 24 hours (8.30am on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday), the suburbs recorded moderate rain at 18.2mm while 15.6mm (light rain) was recorded in south Mumbai. Baramati in Pune district recorded maximum rain on Sunday at 73.6mm, followed by Kolhapur at 23mm, Mahabaleshwar at 16.1mm and Pune at 10.9mm.

“A low pressure area over eastcentral Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation persists. Under its influence, a trough (another weather system) runs from Arabian Sea across to Vidarbha. All these factors will lead to cloudy weather across the state on Monday with the possibility of light to moderate rain over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists said the city may see dry weather during polling hours. “After light rain over the weekend, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will witness dry conditions with cloudy weather while Nagpur and Pune will witness a pleasant day. Most of the state will be under cloud cover. However, disruptive weather conditions are not expected,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK.

The city had witnessed a 10 degree-Celsius drop in day temperatures from Thursday to Saturday. Similar temperatures were recorded on Sunday. Santacruz recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius as the day temperature, 6.3 degree Celsius below normal while Colaba recorded 26.5 degrees Celsius, almost 7 degrees Celsius below normal.

Deoras said cloudy weather with intermittent rain may continue in many areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, till October 24. “Currently there’s a lot of moisture over the state due to the wind pattern and it’s unlikely for this moisture to get flushed out the coming week,” he said. “There’s less confidence in forecasts beyond October 24 but the state might not witness entirely dry weather anytime soon.”

